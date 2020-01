Nigeria: Official Arrested for Allegedly Pouring Hot Water On 12-Year-Old Girl

Lokoja — The Kogi State Police Command has arrested a woman identified as Mrs Ketim Idenyi for allegedly maltreating a 12-year-old girl under her care.

The suspect, who is a staff of a chief magistrate court in Ajaokuta town in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state, was picked by men of the command on Jan 10, 2020 for the offence.

It was learnt that the suspect has been allegedly maltreating her ward, Barikisu Ibrahim, for a long time until the recent development which landed her in police custody.

The lady, who is said to be an aunt to the victim, on a date which was yet to be disclosed by the police, flogged the victim with wire and also used pestle on her. Not satisfied, she was alleged to have poured boiling water on her, thereby causing the 12 year-old severe burns in parts of her body.

It was learnt that neighbours who were angered by the development, alerted the police.

"Following a report received on Jan. 10, 2020 at about 0800hrs that one Barikisu Ibrahim aged 12 years has been maltreated by her aunt one Mrs. Ketim Idenyi, a staff of a chief magistrate court in Ajaokuta with mortal pestle, cable wire and also poured hot water on her, the operatives attached to Ajaokuta Division arrested Mrs. Idenyi who confessed to the crime," a statement by the command spokesman, DSP William Ayah, added.

He said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation into the matter is concluded.