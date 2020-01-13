Nigeria: Oyedepo Sacks Top Church Officials Over Alleged Theft

13 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adelanwa Bamgboye

Lagos — The founder and presiding Bishop of Faith Tabernacle, aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, has sacked some top officials of his church allegedly for stealing from the church's treasury.

Oyedepo disclosed the dismissal of the officials at the weekend while speaking during an empowerment summit organised for the church's ordained workers.

He said, "We had no choice but to dismiss them. You can imagine top church officials engaging in doubling figures and other dubious practices. After we dismissed them, we discovered more fraud.

"Those who should discover the fraud were the ones involved in it. One of them refused to confess until the last minute. Can you imagine accountants perpetrating fraud in the house of God?"

Oyedepo told the church members not to sympathise with the dismissed officials nor employ them.

His words, "Don't employ them, don't sympathise. Whoever sympathises with the wicked is wicked himself. Don't sympathise with any perpetrator of fraud, otherwise, you are a partaker of the evil act.

Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.