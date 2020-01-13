Nigeria: Oyedepo Sacks Top Church Officials Over Alleged Theft

Lagos — The founder and presiding Bishop of Faith Tabernacle, aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, has sacked some top officials of his church allegedly for stealing from the church's treasury.

Oyedepo disclosed the dismissal of the officials at the weekend while speaking during an empowerment summit organised for the church's ordained workers.

He said, "We had no choice but to dismiss them. You can imagine top church officials engaging in doubling figures and other dubious practices. After we dismissed them, we discovered more fraud.

"Those who should discover the fraud were the ones involved in it. One of them refused to confess until the last minute. Can you imagine accountants perpetrating fraud in the house of God?"

Oyedepo told the church members not to sympathise with the dismissed officials nor employ them.

His words, "Don't employ them, don't sympathise. Whoever sympathises with the wicked is wicked himself. Don't sympathise with any perpetrator of fraud, otherwise, you are a partaker of the evil act.

