Malawi: MCP Deny Sealing Political Alliance With Utm

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM have flatly denied reports of any political alliances between them and described the weeklong reports in various social media platforms as mere social media talk.

Some of the printed materials Chilima of UTM (L) and Chakwera of MCP are jointly asking the court to nullify the presidential poll results

Some people have printed materials advocating for an alliance of the two parties.

The materials which Nyasa Times has seen are t-shirts, caps and placards written "my dream team, the only hope for Malawi" especially the t-shirts.

MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said the party has also seen the social media reports.

"Maybe they are from some overzealous supporters but the truth is there is no any agreement between us and UTM," said Munthali.

Social media has been awash with reports and pictures of MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima suggesting that in the event of a court sanctioned fresh elections, Chakwera will be the opposition torchbearer with Chilima as his presidential running mate.

Spokesperson for UTM Joseph Chidanti Malunga said there was no such arrangement on the table.

"I could have known if we had such an agreement. Take it as the usual social media talk," he said.

Political commentator Victor Chipofya said it would be difficult for the two parties to have such an agreement.

"MCP is a very big party with a very strong and solid base in central region. The UTM has also proved to be yet another party with a solid and strong base among the youth. The party managed to pull one million votes for Chilima. It would be very difficult for two big parties to have such an agreement," said Chipofya.

MCP went into alliances with Peoples Party and the less fancied Freedom Party of former vice president Khumbo Kachali in the run up to the May 21 polls.