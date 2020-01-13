Zimbabwe: Kadoma Crash Death Toll Rises to 6

13 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

The number of people who died in a road accident in which a Kadoma-bound Bakers Inn truck collided head-on with a private vehicle last Friday has risen to six following the death of one of the 12 seriously injured, who were admitted to Kadoma Hospital.

Police have also named five victims of the horror crash.

"The deceased are Norman Manjere (44) of ZRP Kadoma main camp, Juliet Chinembiri (35) of Rimuka, Kadoma, Aysha Muhawo (26) of Rio Zimbabwe, Kadoma, Agara Faki (37) and Godknows Kuseka both from Rimuka.

"We are still to communicate with the next of kin for the sixth victim and the name will be released as soon as they are informed," deputy national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka said.

Five people were killed, while 12 others were injured when a Kadoma-bound Baker's Inn truck and a Toyota Granvia travelling to Harare collided at the 123-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

The lorry had two passengers, while the Toyota Granvia had 15 passengers on board. Four people in the Granvia, including the driver, died on the spot while another person died on admission to Kadoma Hospital.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.