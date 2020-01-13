Zimbabwe: Hardware Manager On the Run

13 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

A warrant of arrest was recently issued against a 27-year-old manager with ABU Hardware for absconding court and relocating from his stated place of residence.

Dean Stevens is facing theft charges after he allegedly stole various goods worth $7 065,35 from his employer.

Harare magistrate Mr Solomon Muchina issued a warrant of arrest against Stevens after the State submitted that the accused was nowhere to be found.

Prosecutor Ms Molleen Murozvi told the court that on July 20 Stevens received stock from Bhola Hardware for an exhibition in Borrowdale.

It is the State case that the stock received by Stevens was accounted for on the stock-out sheet.

On July 24, Stevens allegedly caused the stock he was holding to be loaded onto a truck belonging to Bhola Hardware, and driven by Malvern Makande.

The stock was on its way back Bhola Hardware where Stevens had received it.

The court heard that Stevens, in the company of his workmates, loaded the stock onto the truck but did not issue a delivery note when he dispatched the stock through Makande, neither did he accompany the truck for accounting purposes.

It is alleged that Makande was accompanied by Stevens' subordinate, Shepherd Marinda.

The court heard that when the stock was received at Bhola Hardware, it was established that four Techno cellphones and 10 solar lanterns were missing.

A complaint was made with the police, leading to Stevens' arrest.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.