Zimbabwe: Hardware Manager On the Run

A warrant of arrest was recently issued against a 27-year-old manager with ABU Hardware for absconding court and relocating from his stated place of residence.

Dean Stevens is facing theft charges after he allegedly stole various goods worth $7 065,35 from his employer.

Harare magistrate Mr Solomon Muchina issued a warrant of arrest against Stevens after the State submitted that the accused was nowhere to be found.

Prosecutor Ms Molleen Murozvi told the court that on July 20 Stevens received stock from Bhola Hardware for an exhibition in Borrowdale.

It is the State case that the stock received by Stevens was accounted for on the stock-out sheet.

On July 24, Stevens allegedly caused the stock he was holding to be loaded onto a truck belonging to Bhola Hardware, and driven by Malvern Makande.

The stock was on its way back Bhola Hardware where Stevens had received it.

The court heard that Stevens, in the company of his workmates, loaded the stock onto the truck but did not issue a delivery note when he dispatched the stock through Makande, neither did he accompany the truck for accounting purposes.

It is alleged that Makande was accompanied by Stevens' subordinate, Shepherd Marinda.

The court heard that when the stock was received at Bhola Hardware, it was established that four Techno cellphones and 10 solar lanterns were missing.

A complaint was made with the police, leading to Stevens' arrest.