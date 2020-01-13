Zimbabwe: Anthrax Outbreak Hits Bikita

An outbreak of anthrax has hit Bikita District in Masvingo with 28 people reportedly diagnosed with the disease at different clinics so far.

Masvingo Department of Veterinary Services provincial officer Dr Ernest Dzimwasha confirmed.

Bikita District Development Co-ordinator Mr Bernard Hadzirambwi said most parts of Bikita East constituency were badly affected.

"We are battling an anthrax outbreak in Bikita District, which until Saturday has killed 24 cattle in Ward 19 and 20 in Bikita East. I can say the greater part of the eastern side of Nyika Growth Point is affected," he said.

"Murwira Clinic had recorded 21 cases as of yesterday, Chikuku recorded one, Chirorwe three and Mukore has two cases. We have a total of 28 people diagnosed with the disease and more are expected as we hear that some are ignoring advice against eating beef from dead cattle," he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Masvingo Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Amadeus Shamu were not successful at the time of going to press yesterday.

However, a notice given by the Ministry of Health and Child Care confirmed the outbreak in Bikita.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed an outbreak of human anthrax in the district of Bikita. Residents and visitors are encouraged to desist from consuming uninspected meat and to consult with their nearest health centres if they notice the following signs; small sore that develop into blisters and non-painful ulcer with a black centre.

"Nausea, loss of appetite, bloody diarrhoea, and fever with stomach pains. Flu like symptoms, shortness of breath, coughing up blood and painful swallowing," reads the notice.

In 2005, three people and 130 cattle succumbed to an anthrax outbreak that hit most parts of Masvingo Province with Bikita District accounting for 14 carcasses from the deadly diseases.

Marondera West's Chibwanda area has also seen several cattle dying and 10 people diagnosed with anthrax last week.