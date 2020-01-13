Zimbabwe: Katakura, Sibanda Win Hab Cross-Country Championships

FOLLOWING the Harare Athletics Club Season Opener Cross-country Championships that took place at Morris Depot over the weekend, some of the athletes have said they still need to perfect their act ahead of the various competitions lined up for the year.

The event, characterised by a low turnout as most of the top athletes chose not to compete, was the second in the capital after the national track and field championships held a week ago at the National Sports Stadium B Arena and organisers had hoped for an improved turnout.

Godwin Katakura of Taflow Athletics Club based in Bindura emerged winner in the senior men's 8km race in 24minutes 50.40seconds beating Abel Chibanda and Tatenda Hove into second and third place respectively.

Chibanda was three seconds behind the winner while Hove posted a time of 25minutes 8.98seconds. For Katakura it was his first time competing at senior level and he got some positive indications. However, he said he still needs to work hard to remain among the top athletes for the rest of the season.

"The competition was good and I am excited because it was my first time to compete at senior level. The fact that I managed to win the race, which I was not expecting, is encouraging. So I am going to work hard to be among the top athletes this season.

"I am also hoping to compete in competitions outside the country to get better times as well," said Katakura.

Rising female long-distance runner Miriam Sibanda of Power House came out tops in the women's section in 30minutes 28.18seconds.

In second place was seasoned runner Patience Murove of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services in 32minutes 6.44seconds and veteran runner Tabitha Tsatsa came third in 33minutes 55.67seconds.

Murove said she still need to up her game.

"I think I have to work on speed and endurance that's what I have to work on. I can't say I got what I wanted because the competition was not tough so you can't run good times. If the competition is good you can run good times.

"Since I am training I can say the competition was okay though it was not that competitive. I now know I have to work on speed and endurance, when you train and compete you quickly notice your weaknesses," said Murove. Golden Mhonderwa won the men's Under-20 6km race in 20minutes 8.12 seconds. Memory Mumba was first in the women's race in 26minutes 58.05seconds. William Mutizamhepo claimed the Under-18 category's 4km in 14minutes 50.34seconds and the women's section was won by Charity Dambiranwa with a time of 15minutes 5.69seconds.

Coaches co-ordinator for HAB, Collen Makaza, said the event gave them an insight of what to expect ahead of their selection meet for the provincial team on January 26.

"I think we are prepared for the HAB selection meet on the 26th of January. This was just a warm-up for the athletes to check where they are in terms of fitness.

"The turnout was not that good, it was very low but the competition was okay. However, we expect a full house on the 26th of January, this is going to be a selection event for the provincial team.

"As a province I think we have had a good start-up, we have hosted two events -- the national track and field and the cross-country event. So, we are hopeful most of the athletes will come for the selection event," Makaza said.