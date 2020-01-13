Botswana: Health Minister Calls for Unity in Planning of Services

12 January 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thuso Kgakatsi

Kanye — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Lemogang Kwape says service delivery is successful when there is cooperation and unity from all stakeholders.

Dr Kwape was responding to some of the remarks made by the residents at Lotlhakane East in a kgotla meeting recently.

Residents decried lack of consultation with regard to some projects in the village.

Dr Kwape said it was critical for the village leadership and relevant stakeholders to be involved from the on set towards plans in bringing services to the people, 'that way we will be adamant that collective decisions are taken for the betterment of our village."

The minister, who is also Kanye South MP therefore implored the village leadership to ensure that they meet in good faith so as to ensure that all the project were discussed and delivered in unison.

Dr Kwape noted that he was on a mission of implementing one of President Masisi's reforms of consultative agenda with Batswana, adding that residents needed to discuss and critique such that people could own up to all projects that were conducted in the village.

Further, he said he was aware of shortage of water in the village and said the demand for water was a challenge that cut across the entire country, but however indicated that government was in the process of mitigating such challenges and ensuring that there was regular supply of water in the village.

He therefore noted that there were three boreholes that had been identified to solve the water situation in the village.

Dr Kwape further said Water Utilities Corporation was in plans to provide water bowsers in the village.

"We have negotiated that provision be made for bowsers that were used at Kanye to be relocated to Lotlhakane East as the North South water carrier provision for Kanye was now complete," he said.

With regard to shortage of electricity in the village, he said, he would consult with relevant authorities to establish what could be the challenge.

Further, he advised residents to refrain from applying for plots everywhere in the country.

He said once they have applied, they should avoid making applications elsewhere as this created influx of applications, creating backlogs.

Dr Kwape advised Kanye Administrative authority and the land board to work closely to ensure that plot were allocated timely.

Source: BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

