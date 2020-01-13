Rwanda: Paralympic Games 2020 - Women Sitting Volleyball Team to Start Preps This Month

The women's national sitting volleyball team is set to begin early preparations late this month ahead of the Paralympic Games 2020, assistant coach Jean Marie Nsengiyumva has confirmed.

This year's edition of the quadrennial event is due from August 25 to September 6 in Japanese capital - Tokyo.

Rwanda booked its ticket to the 16th Paralympics last September after retaining the African Championships title for a third consecutive time following the 2015 and 2017 triumphs.

According to Nsengiyumva, the preparations schedule will have to first be approved by the Ministry for Sports, but he is confident the team will be able to start non-residential training before the end of the month.

"We have selected 14 players to start training once the Ministry approves the schedule," said Nsengiyumva, who previously coached now-defunct Kigali Volleyball Club.

He further noted that the early preparations will help his side to be ready not only for the Paralympics but also for the Intercontinental Championship, which is slated for April 21-28 in China. Again, the Sports Ministry will have to decide whether or not Rwanda will participate.

At the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games, in Brazil, Rwanda made history as the first African women's team in sitting volleyball to take part in the prestigious multi-sport event.

It is estimated that the Tokyo Games will attract over 4,400 athletes in 22 sports and 540 medal events, representing over 100 countries from all over the world.

Selected provisional squad:

Claudine Bazubagira, Yvonne Imanishimwe, Carine Kwizera, Jeanine Mukamanzi, Liliane Mukobwankawe, Alice Musabyemariya, Nikuze Zaninka, Sandrine Nyirambarushimana, Solange Nyiraneza, Agnès Nyiranshimiyimana and Claudine Murebwayire.

Others are; Clementine Umutoni, Hosiana Mulisa, Faina Niyoyita, Chantal Mutuyimana, Louise Mugirwanake, Pacifique Kayitesi and Alice Mukamurenzi.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com