South Africa: Two Killed As Light Aircraft Crashes Near Springs Airfield

13 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

A pilot and passenger were killed when a light aircraft crashed near Springs Airfield in the City of Ekurhuleni on Sunday.

According to the City's Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS), the call for a rescue was received at around 18:20 and the two were declared dead when paramedics and firefighters arrived on the scene.

It is believed that the aircraft was about to land when it crashed. The pilot and passenger were found in the wreckage when rescue teams arrived.

"They were found to have sustained severe internal and visible multiple external trauma, hence they lost their lives," DEMS spokesperson William Ntladi said.

The identities of the deceased have been withheld.

Ntladi added that the Civil Aviation Authority, police officials and forensic investigators were also on the scene.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

