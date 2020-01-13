South Africa: Harris Notches Impressive Win in Adelaide

13 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — South Africa's Lloyd Harris bagged an impressive win in the first round of the Adelaide International on Monday.

Harris, who came through qualifying at the ATP 250 event, defeated Chile's world No 33 Christian Garin 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-4 in the first round.

He will next face 39th-ranked Serbian Laslo Djere in the round of 16.

Harris entered the event ranked No 99 on the ATP rankings but will improve to 91st when the rankings are updated later on Monday.

The 22-year-old also performed admirably at the ATP Cup last week, losing a tight match 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 3-6 to Serbia's world No 34 Dusan Lajovic, beating Chile's world No 77 Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4, before going down to French veteran and world No 57 Gilles Simon 6-2, 2-6, 2-6.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

