Somalia: Somali President Arrives in Eritrea for Two-Day Official Visit

10 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, arrived in Asmara in mid-morning hours on Friday for a two-day working visit.

The Somali President & his delegation were accorded a warm welcome by President Isaias on arrival at Asmara's International Airport.

President Isaias Afwerki and President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed held extensive talks on the progress of bilateral ties as well as regional issues of vital interest to both countries in their first session this afternoon at State House.

The two leaders noted that the multi-faceted Eritrea-Somalia bilateral ties have progressed at a remarkable pace in the past year and a half since the signing of the Bilateral Agreement of Friendship and Cooperation in Asmara in July 2018.

The two Presidents similarly expressed satisfaction at the progress made so far in the implementation of the Tripartite Agreement signed between Eritrea, Ethiopia & Somalia;& agreed to step up their collective efforts for consolidation of tripartite cooperation & regional integration

On Somalia, both leaders noted positive achievements registered so far & underlined imperative of exerting more efforts to bolster key institutions, especially security/defense sectors, rehabilitation of the economy & infrastructure. Both countries will pool resources to that end.

President Isaias Afwerki and President Mohamed A. Mohamed urged all friends and partners of Somalia to extend substantive support to it so as to bolster the institutions and national capabilities of the country on the basis of the priorities set by Somalis themselves.

