Khartoum — The Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Shamsuddin Kabashi has left for Juba, the capital of the Republic of South Sudan, to join the government delegation for peace negotiations with the movements of armed struggle for a comprehensive and sustainable peace in the country.

Lt. Gen. Kabashi was seen off at the Khartoum Airport by a member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir and a number of state officials.