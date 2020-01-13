Sudan: Hamdok Holds Meeting With South Kordofan Security Committee

10 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadogli — Prime Minister of the Transitional Government Dr. Abdalla Hamdok and his accompanying delegation has held a joint meeting Friday with the Southern Kordofan State Security Committee headed by the state governor. Hamdok said that the delegation was briefed on the overall security situation and challenges facing the state, stressing that the major challenge is how to make sustainable peace for the citizens of the state, adding that if the government of the interim period succeeds in achieving this goal, it will be fulfilling 80% of the total challenges. "We are moving in the right direction", Dr. Hamdok said. He said that the historic visit to Kauda would open up better prospects for the sustainable peace.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.