Sudan: Hamdok Holds Meeting With South Kordofan Security Committee

Kadogli — Prime Minister of the Transitional Government Dr. Abdalla Hamdok and his accompanying delegation has held a joint meeting Friday with the Southern Kordofan State Security Committee headed by the state governor. Hamdok said that the delegation was briefed on the overall security situation and challenges facing the state, stressing that the major challenge is how to make sustainable peace for the citizens of the state, adding that if the government of the interim period succeeds in achieving this goal, it will be fulfilling 80% of the total challenges. "We are moving in the right direction", Dr. Hamdok said. He said that the historic visit to Kauda would open up better prospects for the sustainable peace.