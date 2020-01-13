East Africa: Foreign Minister Meets IGAD Executive Secretary

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs Asmaa Mohamed Abdullah received at her office Thursday the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Dr. Workneh Gebeyehuand his accompanying delegation. The IGAD Executive Secretary discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs the IGAD new plan for the year 2020 as well as the amendment of the charter of the organization, pointing out to the necessity of the commitment of member states to pay their financial contributions and hold the meetings of the organization on a regular basis, at all levels until IGAD becomes an effective institution. He also discussed the issue of signing the freedom of movement protocol between the member states, in addition to the 100-day plan, stressing the need to review the internal laws, IGAD organizational structure and its human resources, expressing his optimism that positive developments will occur in the organization's work during the period headed by Sudan. For her part, the Foreign Minister emphasized the need to work on making the required reforms and amendments to enable IGAD to play major role in the regional and international arenas as well as increasing and building bridges of cooperation among the member states and achieving sustainable development, referring to the importance of caring for women and youth and providing positive proposals for providing training opportunities for them to build their capacities.