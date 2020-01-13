Sudan: Dr. Al-Badawi - FY2020 Budget Deficit Is 150 Billion Pounds

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi has said that the total deficit of the FY2020 budget amounted to 150 billion pounds, revealing that the spending of the previous regime during the years 2017, 2018 exceeded the state budget by 144 billion pounds, which remained as a debt owed by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), pointing to an agreement with the CBOS on the scheduling of that debt, so that the Ministry of Finance will pay 25 billion pound, about 17%. In the program (The Radio Conference), which broadcasted on the Omdurman Radio Friday, the Minister of Finance stressed that this deficit was considered as invisible for the 2020 budget, in addition to the debts owed to the Central Bank for the year 2020, which raises the total debt to 70 billion pounds, besides the 2020 budget deficit of 80 billion pounds, what Equivalent to 3.5% of GDP. Dr. Al-Badawi said that if it was agreed to gradually raise of benzene price as of March to July or August of this year, in addition to the gradual lift of gasoline support as of August for a full year, this would cover the entire deficit, which makes no need to borrow from the Central Bank. The Minister stressed the need to consider support in terms of heavy burdens on the economy, stressing that the subsidy will be kept pending in waiting for the societal dialogue, revealing that it amounts to 252 billion pounds and is equivalent to 36% of expenditures, compared to 188 billion pounds in 2019.