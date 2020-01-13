Sudan: Hamdok Backs to Khartoum

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdok arrived in Khartoum on Friday evening concluding a historic visit to the city of Kauda, the stronghold of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdul-Aziz Adam Al-Helou. Dr. Hamdok said, in press statements at Khartoum Airport, that the visit came at the invitation of Commander Abdul-Aziz Al-Helou, praising the reception they received, saying: "We were received in a way that we cannot describe from both civilians and military personnel." He added: "Through the visit, we felt a sincere desire for peace." He pointed out that the visit would open the way for achieving peace in a short period. The Prime Minister explained that the visit touched the citizens' desire for peace, pointing to the organization of a serious deliberation in closed and open meetings, pointing out that the country is now having a historic opportunity to achieve peace. Responding to the journalists' questions, Hamdock said that the SPLM's adoption to the secularism was an old matter, revealing that it is now on the table in Juba Negotiations and that the matter is under discussion and negotiation. The Prime Minister added: "For the sake of peace, we will discuss all issues.", stressing the right of the armed struggle movements to raise any issue they see, calling for the need to take advantage of the historic opportunity for peace currently available, reminding that the struggle movements are partners in the revolution, expressing his optimism to reach a consensus on all issues.