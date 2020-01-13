Sudan: Hamdok Backs to Khartoum

10 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdok arrived in Khartoum on Friday evening concluding a historic visit to the city of Kauda, the stronghold of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdul-Aziz Adam Al-Helou. Dr. Hamdok said, in press statements at Khartoum Airport, that the visit came at the invitation of Commander Abdul-Aziz Al-Helou, praising the reception they received, saying: "We were received in a way that we cannot describe from both civilians and military personnel." He added: "Through the visit, we felt a sincere desire for peace." He pointed out that the visit would open the way for achieving peace in a short period. The Prime Minister explained that the visit touched the citizens' desire for peace, pointing to the organization of a serious deliberation in closed and open meetings, pointing out that the country is now having a historic opportunity to achieve peace. Responding to the journalists' questions, Hamdock said that the SPLM's adoption to the secularism was an old matter, revealing that it is now on the table in Juba Negotiations and that the matter is under discussion and negotiation. The Prime Minister added: "For the sake of peace, we will discuss all issues.", stressing the right of the armed struggle movements to raise any issue they see, calling for the need to take advantage of the historic opportunity for peace currently available, reminding that the struggle movements are partners in the revolution, expressing his optimism to reach a consensus on all issues.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.