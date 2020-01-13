Kenya: DCI Dismisses Terror Attack Document Making Rounds On Social Media As Fake

13 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed a document that has widely been shared on social media purportedly as a security alert.

The document circulating online was alleged to have been issued by the Nairobi Area Region Criminal Investigations Officer (RCIO) and signed by Mr Ben Nyakwaka.

"We wish to confirm that this is a fake document. The casual draft is evident for such information if it was genuine at all. It is an open document marked for 'All'. No such classified document is ever dispatched from any authoritative office in this style and design," said the DCI.

Further DCI stated that the office of the Nairobi RCIO is not authorized to issue such information.

"There are authorities that deal and tasked with such operations and are best placed to issue such alerts. We urge the public to ignore it with the contempt it deserves. It is purely meant to cause apprehension, fear, despondency and panic," said the DCI.

They noted that investigations to establish the source of the fake document has been launched.

DCI added that the Inspector General of the National Police Service has assured the country of continued safety and security and appealed to all Kenyans and visitors to continue enjoying the peace and tranquility in the country.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.