Kenya: DCI Dismisses Terror Attack Document Making Rounds On Social Media As Fake

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed a document that has widely been shared on social media purportedly as a security alert.

The document circulating online was alleged to have been issued by the Nairobi Area Region Criminal Investigations Officer (RCIO) and signed by Mr Ben Nyakwaka.

"We wish to confirm that this is a fake document. The casual draft is evident for such information if it was genuine at all. It is an open document marked for 'All'. No such classified document is ever dispatched from any authoritative office in this style and design," said the DCI.

Further DCI stated that the office of the Nairobi RCIO is not authorized to issue such information.

"There are authorities that deal and tasked with such operations and are best placed to issue such alerts. We urge the public to ignore it with the contempt it deserves. It is purely meant to cause apprehension, fear, despondency and panic," said the DCI.

They noted that investigations to establish the source of the fake document has been launched.

DCI added that the Inspector General of the National Police Service has assured the country of continued safety and security and appealed to all Kenyans and visitors to continue enjoying the peace and tranquility in the country.