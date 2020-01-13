Somalia: President Meets With His Eritrean Counterpart

11 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo held talks with his Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki in Asmara on the progress of bilateral ties.

The two leaders also discussed the regional issues of vital interest to both countries in their first meeting in 2020 on Friday afternoon at State House in the Eritrean capital.

Eritrea's ministry of information said Farmajo and Afwerki similarly expressed satisfaction at the progress made so far in the implementation of the Tripartite Agreement signed between Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Somalia last year in Asmara.

The three countries have agreed to step up their collective efforts for the consolidation of tripartite cooperation and regional integration, according to the 2018 agreement.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

