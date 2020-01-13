Gambia: TAF to Construct 1 Million Homes Within Twenty Years

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TAF Africa Global Mustapha Njie, said his Company will construct one million homes in the next 20 years.

"Our vision is to develop one million affordable quality homes between 2018 and 2038 which begins with a minimum of 1,000 homes each year in the Gambia," CEO Njie disclosed at the Company's 30th anniversary which marked the 5th edition of the TAF CON conference and networking event held in Brufut on the 8th January 2020 with the theme: "The Gambia's Performance in a World of Borders without Boundaries".

The conference brought together key stakeholders including Government ministries, diplomats, entrepreneurs, youth, the private sector, civil society organisations from the Gambia and different parts of the continent, to discuss pressing issues that affect the country and the continent in general. CEO Njie highlighted the Company's successes during the past 30 years; that they have sheltered thousands of families in Africa and have impacted the lives and businesses of others across Africa through their influence.

"I worked as an apprentice/employee through different segments of the housing sector for fifteen years before I started the Company now known as TAF Africa Global Limited," he explained. CEO Njie said TFA Africa Global was a startup business in 1990 known as TAF Construction Company Limited and has grown into a conglomerate with over 400 staff; that through travel, he saw beautiful estates built to improve the living conditions of people which reflected their standard of living which he wished to see in the Gambia. He thanked all directors, staff, clients, partners and everyone who had played one role or the other in making TAF Africa Global Limited what it is today.

Fatou Bensouda, Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and guest speaker for the occasion, said it gives her distinct pleasure to address the gathering of Gambians and all those who invested in the success and the future of the Gambia.

She expressed gratitude for being particularly honored to be back in her beloved and hospitable homeland, and further remarked that there is truly no place like home. She applauded the CEO of TAF Africa Global for his leadership qualities and vision for the youth of the Gambia by holding them as important actors for the development of the country.

Bensouda in her speech advised Gambian youth to never doubt themselves or have regrets; that for Gambian youth, there is only one way to look and that is forward. She further urged them to drow out the noise, work hard and aim for the sky which is for them to claim.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Business Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the same vein, TAF Africa Global held the graduation and award of certificates to fifty young Gambians in leadership training through their program called TAF Leadership Academy (TAFLA), and disclosed that the second cohort comprising 300 fellows will commence training in January 2020.

Njie said they intend to produce 1,000 TAFLA fellows in the next ten years. He said the Academy was formed to mentor and train the next generation of Gambian leaders on diverse issues based on their areas of interest; that the formal session on this leadership training is held once every month with experienced professionals and an informal (Bantaba) session where they will cover series of activities with the CEO to enhance and foster their critical and creative thinking.

Abdoulie Singhateh, a graduate from the TAFLA training expresses gratitude and happiness for being part of the leadership training. He thanked CEO Njie on behalf of his fellow graduates for his support, commitment, time and dedication towards their success to become the next generation of leaders of the country.

TAF Africa Global Limited is a Pan African real estate development Company that is present in eight African countries but dominant in Nigeria and the Gambia. The Company also operates in Senegal, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Togo, Mozambique and Mali.