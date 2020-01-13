Gambia Beach Volleyball Ace Jawo - 'Experience, Hard Luck Cost Us'

10 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Sainey Jawo believes Gambia's exit in the World Tours in Iran yesterday was result of inexperience.

Gambia's men beach volley team also doubling as champions of Africa exited the World Tour after losing to Iran.

The pair of Sainey Jawo and Babou Jarra recuperated to down Japan 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

However, their journey ended in the last eight yesterday after they again bit the dust to hosts Iran.

And telling Foroyaa Sport what went wrong, Jawo who won the Qatar Beach Volleyball Series tourney, said from Tehran: 'I think we lost the quarter finals against Iran because luck was not on our side. Secondly, maturity and experience because they are matured players and they have a lot of experience in beach volleyball.

'They are among the best teams in Asia and they compete in many high level competitions like the world tours and world championship.'

Jawo insists the Iranians struggled to ride them over saying the Gambian team only got punished for their gaffes.

'Honestly with all their experience, they found it very difficult to win us because we finished all our side outs but with our mistakes they end up winning the game.

'All we need is support (finance) and sponsors so that we can compete in many world tours (for The Gambia).'

