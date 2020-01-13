Gambia: Barrow Could Earn D28 Million Per Season if He Goes to Bologna

Gambia's Musa Barrow is due to earn over D28m Gambian dalasi in a season after reportedly completing his transfer to Serie A side Bologna.

It followed Atalanta's decision to cash in on the player who agitated for a move to seek playing minutes. The transfer fee is quoted to be 19m euros with the striker's new club to pay 13m euros up front with the remaining 6m euros to come in as add-ons.

The Gambian's representatives held prolong negotiations with Bologna's sports director amid reports all has been sorted including personal terms with only announcement of the deal to make it formal left.

Interest has been high in the Scorpions' striker after he found playing minutes a herculean task to achieve with others preferred in attack by coach Gasperini at Atalanta.

Bologna have courted the striker for long and latest reports suggest a deal has been completed with all formalities wrapped on a transfer fee quoted to be 19m euros.

If the aforesaid fee is anything to go by, Barrow would then become Gambia's all-time most expensive foreign-based player in the transfer market.

Dortmund and other German bundesliga sides including Turkish Besiktas have trailed the right-footed goal-getter last season as well as English Premier League's Tottenham, but those interests faded over the forward's dipped form.