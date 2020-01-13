Rwanda: Kagame in UAE for Sustainability Summit

13 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

President Paul Kagame is in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates where he is going to take part in the year's Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

President Kagame is scheduled to join Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and other world leaders for the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Opening Ceremony and Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony scheduled for Monday, January 13.

On Tuesday, January 14, Kagame is scheduled to feature in a Presidential Keynote Interview of the Future Sustainability Summit discussing Rwanda's sustainability development goals.

Launched in 2008, the annual Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a major platform and global catalyst for accelerating the world's sustainable development.

The week-long activities bring together policymakers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders to share knowledge, implementing strategies and delivering solutions to drive human progress.

The summit brings together thousands of attendees from around the world to further the global understanding of major social, economic and environmental trends shaping the world's sustainable development.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times.

Rwanda
East Africa
External Relations
Sustainable Development
Middle East and Africa
Central Africa
