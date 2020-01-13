Sudan: FM Condolences Omani Counterpart On Death of Sultan Qaboos

Khartoum — Foreign Mnister, Asmaa Mohammed Abdalla sent, Saturday, a message of condolence to her Omani counterpart, Yousef Bin Alawi on the death of His Majestry, Qaboos Bin Saed, Sultan of Oman.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that the biography of Sultan Qaboos's rule was full of living accomplishments for fifty years, which witnessed his usual wisdom in taking the right positions in the Arab world crises.