Khartoum — The Head of Sudan Liberation Army Movement, Abdul Wahid Mohammed Nur has called on the Transitional Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdouk to take the necessary measures to return the international relief organizations to help the displaced and refugees.

Nur refered to the suffering of the refugees and displaced in the war-affected areas.

He called for the good intention concerning making of peace, describing the expulsion of relief organizations by the toppled regime as mass punishment.