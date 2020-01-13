Southern Africa: High Five Girls!

Gaborone — The Botswana Under 17 women football team demolished Zimbabwe by five goals to nil in Gaborone on January 10.

Precious Tlhapi, Dimpho Sedirwa, Christinah Monyatsi, Lorato Motlogelwa and Yaone Modise scored the goals.

Though fresh from the festive season with little time to prepare for the game, coach Tapaphiwa Gaebolae's charges did wonders in the field of play.

Botswana girls displayed good footballing skills that put their opponents in the back foot for most of the time.

Bofelo Rantsho (20) had a good game just behind the strikers as she unleashed some good passes and shots.

Botswana pressure paid off late in the first half when Zimbabwe failed to clear their lines and Tlhapi pounced on the loose ball to make it 1 nil.

They could have made it two nil just moments later but Zambian referee, Natalie Mumb,a would have none of it as she called for offside.

The second half started on a high and Jessica Modise had a field day as she did as she pleased with Zimbabwe defence.

The coach subbed Neo Jautse for Peggy Manewa who showed signs of having ran out of steam.

To try and thwart the danger posed by the Young Zebras, Zimbabwe introduced Beverly Nyandoro for Priscilla Marikosi.

Though Rantsho had a good game, she was taken out for Dimpho Sedirwa and this proved a good move by the coach as Sedirwa immediately made her presence felt.

The relentless pressure that Botswana piled on their opponents eventually showed as they could not clear the ball from their danger area.

Modise finally found the back of the net thanks to poor defending and barely a few minutes later Sedirwa made it three thanks to a well taken Manewa service from the right flank.

The dribbling wizard, Christinah Monyatsi, came in for Serati Modisenyane and captivated the crowd with her nimble touches.

The captain slotted in the fourth one through a penalty kick after Sedirwa was taken down on the box.

Sedirwa also registered her name in the score sheet in added time to make it five, ensuring that they go to Zimbabwe for the second leg with a comfortable lead.

Source : BOPA