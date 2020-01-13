South Africa: Durban Building On Fire

13 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

A building caught alight in Maydon Road, Maydon Wharf in Durban, paramedic services said on Monday morning.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the top part of the building was "well alight" before 08:00.

"There are no injuries reported at this stage, but we are on standby. The Durban fire department is on the scene with multiple water carriers and [officials] are attacking the fire from different angles."

Jamieson said the road was closed to allow easier access for emergency vehicles.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.