South Africa: Durban Building On Fire

A building caught alight in Maydon Road, Maydon Wharf in Durban, paramedic services said on Monday morning.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the top part of the building was "well alight" before 08:00.

"There are no injuries reported at this stage, but we are on standby. The Durban fire department is on the scene with multiple water carriers and [officials] are attacking the fire from different angles."

Jamieson said the road was closed to allow easier access for emergency vehicles.

