South Africa: Scores Attend Funeral of Poisoned Children in Motherwell

13 January 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Joseph Chirume

Families considering legal action against municipality

"The death of these children highlights government's failure to deliver quality services to its citizens," said primary school teacher Nomsa Faku. She was speaking at the funeral of five-year-old Alizwa Rhwayibana and his sister Asive aged 11.

Alizwa and Asive were two of four children who died last week after apparently eating toxic food from a nearby dump site in NU30 in Motherwell. The families say they are considering legal action against the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality for failing to collect refuse regularly. The funeral of the other two children, Alunamda and Zintle Mqawu, was held on Friday. Another child, Asiphile Grootboom, 7, was briefly admitted to the clinic and discharged.

On Sunday, scores of relatives and community members paid their last respects to Alizwa and Asive who were buried at the KwaNoxolo cemetery.

Faku said the municipality was to blame for not regularly cleaning dump sites. She described Asive as a passionate learner with good leadership skills.

The children's uncle Siphosethu said that Mayor Thsonono Buyeye and ward 54 councillor Morgan Tshaka had initially promised to assist the family with funeral costs. The family had not heard back from officials and no one from the municipality attended the funeral.

Family spokesperson Ayanda Poni said, "The cause of our children's death was negligence on the part of the municipality. If the municipality had provided us with refuse bags or if the dumping site had been secured, this would not have happened. We will definitely seek legal advice on the case."

Elufefeni Primary School Principal, Lumka Ntsumpa, also urged the community not to dispose of expired food in open places. "This is a wake up call to the community and the municipality."

Calls and messages to councillor Tshaka had not been answered by the time of publication.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Environment
Urban Issues
Children
Southern Africa
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.