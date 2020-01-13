Malawi: Citizens Urged to Abide to the Rule of Law Ahead of Presidential Elections Verdict

10 January 2020
Catholic Information Service for Africa (Nairobi)

Mzuzu — Bishop Johy Ryan of the Catholic Diocese of Mzuzu has urged the citizens to abide to the rule of law, accept the constitutional Court ruling on the presidential elections case, or challenge its outcome through peaceful and constitutional mechanisms.

"As the Bishops of the Church our stand is that we need to accept whatever the courts decide because it is essential to respect the rule of law," said Bishop Ryan at St Augustine Catholic Church in Mzuzu during the Feast of Epiphany on January 6.

The bishop cautioned Malawians to desist from any acts of violence or harassment aimed at instilling fear in other.

"In the event that the court ruling does not go in your favour, accept it or challenge the outcome through peaceful and constitutional mechanisms," he added.

United Transformation Movement (UTM) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are seeking the nullification of the May 21, 2019 presidential elections that re-elected President Peter Mutharika.

The Constitutional Court consisting a panel of five judges: Justice Healey Potani, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Redson Kapindu and Mike Tembo will make the decision expected in January or early February.

