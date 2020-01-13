Sudan: 'Our Partnership With the Military Is Unique' - PM

11 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has reiterated the importance of structural reform in all security forces. He has also expressed his satisfaction with the current cooperation and partnership with the military.

In an interview with El Arabiya and El Hadath TV channels last week, Hamdok stated that "there must be structural reforms in all the security forces, providing these forces with qualified people, and creating an army with new convictions."

However, he did not confirm whether or not such reform will include the now defunct National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS), - now called the General Intelligence Service (GIS)*

He stated that the partnership between civilians and military personnel is unique. "We work and face all challenges together," he said.

The PM acknowledged that there is a disparity in the performance of the Ministers. "When we decide to make a change we will not hesitate to do so."

*In late July, the then ruling Transitional Military Council decided to reform the security apparatus, adjust its competences, and change its name to the General Intelligence Service (GIS).

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.