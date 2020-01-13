Sudan: 'Our Partnership With the Military Is Unique' - PM

Khartoum — Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has reiterated the importance of structural reform in all security forces. He has also expressed his satisfaction with the current cooperation and partnership with the military.

In an interview with El Arabiya and El Hadath TV channels last week, Hamdok stated that "there must be structural reforms in all the security forces, providing these forces with qualified people, and creating an army with new convictions."

However, he did not confirm whether or not such reform will include the now defunct National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS), - now called the General Intelligence Service (GIS)*

He stated that the partnership between civilians and military personnel is unique. "We work and face all challenges together," he said.

The PM acknowledged that there is a disparity in the performance of the Ministers. "When we decide to make a change we will not hesitate to do so."

*In late July, the then ruling Transitional Military Council decided to reform the security apparatus, adjust its competences, and change its name to the General Intelligence Service (GIS).

