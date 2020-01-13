Ghana: Environmental Wellness - Impact of a Filthy Workplace

analysis

Who can deny that, if her kitchen is filthy, full of cockroaches and mice, then Mrs. Kofi will be most unlikely to produce healthy meals? There will be no joy in Mrs. Kofi's workplace. How can her meals be enjoyable?

A CASE IN POINT

Environmental wellness and its impact on wealth and health is the topic for this week. It was seared into the author's brains the other day when he witnessed the lamentations of workers in a company perceived to be threatened by closure. Here,more than in any other context, perception is reality.

IMPACT OF A PERCIEVED THREAT

The impact was severest on workers on the shop floor i.e. technicians, mechanics, manual labourers. It was down their cheeks the tears rolled.

But, the management did not feel less threatened. It was only that they better concealed their fears. They shed their tears under cover of darkness, on pillows in silence, un-witnessed. In some of them, the nuclear option is the first (and the last) sign that we have aworkplacebomb in our midst. The nuclear option issuicide.

SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE

Is there evidence that, if one's work environment is clean, then one's productivity is improved as a direct result? The author searched the net until he hit the jack pot. The article is entitled: "5 Ways Cleanliness Impacts on Productivity in the Work Place", by Rachel Barton - that source is acknowledged.

The article begins: "Maintaining a clean workplace is vital. Efficiency, productivity and morale are directly affected by the levels of hygienein your business."

IMPACT OF A CLEAN OFFICE

The impact of a clean office carries wider repercussions.Your building is a silent marketing agentfor your company. A clean office creates a favourableimpression on clients and staff. If the office is dirty, clientswill remember it as dirty. That is bad forbusiness.

Five of the key areas that are affected by cleanliness and hygiene in the workplace are now addressed.

HEALTHIER EMPLOYEES

Most bossesalready know thisas fact. If employeestake fewer days-off-dutyas sick leave, that translates directly into the bottom line. Profit goes up. Furthermore, "One person carrying a virus will infect 50% of employees within four hours."

OFFICE EQUIPMENT

Dirty equipment poses risk of fire due to it being over-heated, or, being the starting point of short-circuit. Industrial fire outbreak can killmany. It causes horrendous scars which survivors carry for years. Depression afflicts not only the woman but also her entire family.

STAFF MORALE

A clean office contributes to high morale among the staff. If the office is dirty with staff inhaling dust, keyboards are sticky and bathroom filthy, days-off-duty on sick leave shall be many. Spillage left unattended to is a hazard. Workers can slip and fall and break bones.

CLEANLINESS AND LEARNING

Learning at the work place never stops. A study of nearly 1,500 people showed a relationship between cleanliness and learning.About 90%stated that filthy places were bad for theirlearning and productivity. Clutter and foul smell ruin one's ability to focus on the training.

BUSINESS STANDARDS

Anybody who sees your office will form an opinion of the business as well as its owners. A clean, fresh and meticulously organized office loudly announces that, in its business practices also the company is meticulous.

NEGATIVE IMPACT ON STAFF

According to Rachel Barton, (not this author, please): "Itt is not only clients who form such perceptions. Your staff also react to their work environment. If your work place is dirty and disorganized, your employees shall feel that your company lacks high standards. This perception will be directlyreflected in the poor quality of their work."

A HOME AWAY FROM HOME

A grubby office detersemployees from staying there a minute longer than need to. If your employees feel comfortable to hang around and interact with colleagues, morale will increase and more work will be completed. Profit will rise.

NOTHING BUT A BAD DREAM

Your office should be cleaned regularly. This is to deal with the poor hygiene ofsome employees. A survey showed this: "One in three people fail to wash their hands after visiting the loo."When you regularly clean your office, the number of harmful germs will be reduced. This helps to boost employees' health."

Productivity will rise; so shall profit. With that, "it was down their cheeks that the tears were rolling" shall turn out to be a dream. It was nothing but a bad dream.