Ghana: Calbank Names Philip Owiredu As CEO

11 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

CalBank has announced the appointment of Philip Owiredu as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank effective 1st January 2020.

The appointment of the new CEO was approved by the Bank of Ghana in December 2019.

Mr Owiredu has been an outstanding leader during his tenure as the bank's Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since 2011.

He comes to this position with a broad wealth of experience in banking spanning over fifteen years at CalBank, spearheading the key operational aspects of the bank notably, the digital innovation agenda and leading high-performing teams.

Philip has played a key leadership role in driving the expansion of the bank's business footprint over the past ten years and has been an instrumental player in the bank's growth.

With full responsibility for the leadership of CalBank, Philip will continue to drive the bank's strong performance and deliver on its strategic objectives.

Commenting on his new role, Philip said: "I'm delighted at the confidence vested in me by the Board of Directors with my appointment as Chief Executive Officer. CalBank is a leading indigenoius bank with a long track record of solid financial performance. I look forward to working with the Board, the management team and exceptional staff to spearhead the bank through another decade of growth and deliver real value to all stakeholders in the coming years".

Specifically, Mr Owiredu's wide experience in the banking sector spans across corporate banking, retail banking, structured and project finance, credit, financial control, treasury, banking operations, international operations, strategy and capital raising.

Philip has earned a reputation for his dedication to focused strategy execution, excellent people engagement and strong team leadership.

He joined CalBank in 2004 as Financial Controller.

Prior to joining the bank, he was a Senior Manager at KPMG Ghana, a leading firm of chartered accountants, management consultants and tax advisers. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA).

Chairman of the Board, Paarock VanPercy said: "The Board of CalBank is delighted to have appointed Mr Philip Owiredu as CalBank's new Chief Executive Officer after a thorough and rigorous selection process from a number of strong internal and external candidates.

Philip possesses the requisite qualities of demonstrated operational leadership, intimate knowledge of CalBank operations and culture as well as possessing the strategic capability to lead the business into the next decade.

He has demonstrated clear commitment to the bank's strategic purpose and corporate responsibility".

