Namibia: Van Schalkwyk Cruises Into Semis

CONNOR van Schalkwyk comfortably beat Mikhail Raja of Zimbabwe 6-3, 6-1 to progress to the semifinals of the Boys u16 singles tournament at the CAT Southern African Championships in Windhoek on Sunday.

The second-seeded Namibian got off to a shaky start as Raja immediately broke his serve to take a 2-0 lead, but Van Schalkwyk soon found his range with his powerful groundstrokes and big serves, and when he broke Raja's serve in the sixth game he drew level at 3-3.

From then on there was no stopping Van Schalkwyk as he hit a few aces and once again broke Raja's serve to take the first set 6-3.

Raja managed to hold his serve in the first game of the second set, but that's as good as it got as Van Schalkwyk took complete control of the match to win the set 6-1 and rap up the match.

Afterwards Van Schalkwyk said he was a bit nervous at the start of the match.

"I struggled a bit in the beginning, I think I was a bit nervous, but my serve soon started working and helped me to regain my confidence. I've been serving well in this tournament and I knew I just needed one break to regain the lead."

Van Schalkwyk has been in great form over the past few months, and is currently ranked second in Africa at u16 level and 337 in the world at junior u18 level.

He now takes on the winner between the fourth-seeded Rohan Loubser of South Africa and the seventh-seeded Michael Happy of Zimbabwe in the semifinals.

The top-seeded Devin Badenhorst of South Africa also completed a comfortable victory, beating Sampras Rakotondrainibe of Madagascar 6-0, 6-3.

He will now meet his third-seeded compatriot Anro Nel in the semifinals, after Nel beat Oabona Koabatlile of Botswana 6-2, 6-1.

If the semifinal results go according to seedings, and the top two seeds Badenhorst and Van Schalkwyk win their matches, they will meet in the final, and Van Schalkwyk expressed confidence of winning the match.

"I'm aiming to win this tournament. I beat Badenhorst twice over the past year and a half, so I'm quite confident that I can beat him again," he said.

"I had a few good tournaments towards the end of last year, when I reached the semifinals of a Grade 5 tournament in Tunisia and the quarterfinals in some other Grade 4 tournaments. My aim for this year is to reach the top 200 in the world," he added.

In the Girls u14 category, the top-seeded Midzi Tanyarazwa of Zimbabwe progressed to the semifinals after a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 victory over Harena Voaviandraina of Madagascar.

The second seed, Rasendra Miotisoa of Madagascar crashed out of the tournament after losing 6-0, 6-3 to Mari Louise van Zyl of South Africa.

In other quarterfinal matches yesterday, Jani Steyn of South Africa beat Ravaka Ramanantoanina of Madagascar 6-0, 6-3, while Kaitlyn Ramduth of South Africa beat Chelsea Chakanyuka of Zimbabwe 6-4, 6-3.

Besides Van Schalkwyk, none of Namibia's other participants managed to progress past the second round of the singles tournament.

In the Boys u16 competition, his compatriots Dian Calitz, Daneel vd Walt and Sarel Janse van Rensburg all lost their second round matches, while in the Girls u14 tournament, Sytisha Goagoses and Raica Coelho lost their second round matches.