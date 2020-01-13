Namibia: Oman Match Called Off

NAMIBIA's final match on their Oman tour that was due to take place against Oman on Sunday, was called off due to the death of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said of Oman.

According to a report on the International Cricket Council's website, the match between Oman and United Arab Emirates on Saturday was also cancelled, since a three-day mourning period was declared in Oman.

"The UAE and Namibia teams are unable to extend their scheduled Itineraries, as a result the two ODIs will not be played," the report stated, but added that it might be rescheduled to a later date.

"A decision on whether the matches can be rescheduled to another window in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 schedule will be considered in consultation with the participating teams in due course," it said.

"Teams will not be awarded points and the League 2 table will reflect matches played only," it added.

After the Oman leg of the World Cup League 2 series, the United States have now built up a comfortable lead at the top of the log. They are on 12 points, followed by Scotland on nine, while Namibia and Oman are on eight points each.

They are followed by UAE on seven and Papua New Guinea on zero points.