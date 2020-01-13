Namibia: Zambezi Men Arrested for Possession of Rhino Horns

TWO men were on Friday arrested in the Zambezi region for the possession a pair of rhino horns, with an estimated value of N$500 000.

Zambezi regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku confirmed the arrest of the two suspects aged 34 and 36 to The Namibian today saying that the arrest came about after the police got a tip and pursued it.

"The suspects were arrested in the Kalumba area around 11h00. The pair of rhino horns were confiscated. They are expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrates Court on Monday,"he said.

Simasiku further noted that a case C/ R 73/01/2020 was opened at Katima Mulilo Police Station.

In an unrelated matter, Simasiku noted that four Zambian men were arrested at Cheduzwe area on Friday after the police received a tip that they are suspected poachers coming from Botswana.

"However when we intercepted them we only found one 308 rifle, six rounds of 308 ammunition and five rounds of 375 rifle. They will also appear in court on Monday,"he said.