Ghana: Romote Culture Through Music - Royal Tasha

Queen of Evergreen Music, Royal Tasha has advised female musicians to sell the country's culture through their music and stage presentation.

She observed that many female artistes were 'disgracing' the country with the kind of attire they wore to project their song.

The 'rough rider' hit maker told Times Weekend in an exclusive interview that the industry would excel if artistes see the need to tell the story of the country in the right way to the world.

She indicated that many ladies in the industry were not exhibiting the true Ghanaian culture in marketing their music and called on them to desist from it.

In ensuring the industry gain foreign recognition, Royal Tasha advised her fellow ladies to wear decent attires during their music video shoot and stage performance.

She underscored the need for artistes to channel their energy into song writing, stressing that "this will help you to survive in the industry once your record label refuses to work with you."

The Afro pop singer noted that many talents got wasted in the industry due to their inability to produce good musical content when sacked from their record label.

She also disclosed to the paper that she would soon release her Miezah album dubbed "Such is life" and urged fans to continue to read about her and download her tracks from all the major streamline media.

Born Natasha Ackah Blay Miezah, she is noted for 'hit tracks' like 'Gbeko', 'Missing you', 'Remember your root' among others and poised to educate music lovers about nature while giving them tit bits to boost their marital relationship.