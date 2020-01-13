Ghana: Man Arrested for Stealing Vehicle

A 33-year-old driver, Abubakar Sadique Wumbei, is in the grip of James Town Police, in Accra, for allegedly stealing his employer's vehicle and attempting to sell it.

Wumbei, who initially failed to extort GH₵1,500 from his 76-year old boss as ransom, is being prepared for court for unlawful entry, stealing, defrauding by false pretence and perjury.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Relations at the Accra Regional Police Command, told that Ghanaian Times yesterday that the vehicle owner reported the incident to the James Town Police on November 11, last year.

She said the complaint reported to the police that his Hyundai Mighty vehicle with registration number GS 3770-18, which he parked at Arena lorry station in Accra, was missing and he suspected his driver.

DSP Tenge recounted that on December 27, 2019, while police investigation was ongoing, the son of complainant spotted the vehicle at Akyem Maase in the Eastern Region, and alerted complainant.

According to DSP Tenge, the police arrested the suspect and retrieved the vehicle, and investigation revealed that the suspect, broke into the complainant's room, stole the vehicle's key and document, on November 22, last year, and asked the complainant to pay a ransom.

She said when complainant was unable to pay the said amount, the suspect took the vehicle to Akyem Maase and sold it to Isaac Osafo, a businessman at GH₵ 18,000.

DSP Tenge narrated that when Mr Osafo confronted the suspect over the appearance of the name, Anthony Kwabena Anyan, on the documents as the vehicle owner, the suspect said he bought the vehicle from the fellow whom he said was deceased.

The suspect, she said, went to court to swear an affidavit to back the death claim and attached it to the vehicle documents and then took GH₵1,300 as part payment from Mr Osafo.

The Police PRO said the suspect upon his arrest said he had used all the GH₵ 13,000.