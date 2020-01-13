Ghana: Obour Sets New Gusa Record

National and University of Ghana (UG) sprinter, Grace Obour on Thursday set a new 400m record at the ongoing Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) games.

The Africa Games bronze medalist, finished ahead of her closest contender, Rafiatu Nuhu, the previous record holder with a time of 54.79 last year to set a new record time of 53.76 seconds.

Nuhu who finished at the second position also managed to beat her own record with her new time of 53.30 while Aduntira Grace settled for bronze with a time of 56.80.

Also taking the GUSA games by storm is the University of Education, Winneba (UEW)'s Owusu Gad who beat off stiff competition from UG and UDS to win the 400m.

Owusu was followed by UDS' Addo Frank to settle for the second position while UCC's Abdulai Razak followed to win bronze.

Inspiration Owusu after his performance led the UEW relay team to smash the 4x400m record. They made a time of 3:09.259 in the finals to beat the previous record of 3:11.30 set by UCC.

They were followed by UG who recorded a time of 3:09 while UDS followed in third position.

In the female division, UDS also broke the record set by UCC which stood at 3:46.16 in 2018 as the team of Kate Agyeman and Rafiatu Nuhu set a new record time of 3:44 to win gold in the process.

UCC came second with a time of 3:50 with UEW settling for bronze with a time of 3:55.

In other events, UG won gold in men's table tennis and won bronze in the women's doubles.

With athletics off the way with some amazing record breaking results, the stage is now set for finals in other events including basketball, handball, netball, football and volleyball today and coming days.