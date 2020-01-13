Somalia: Somali PM Meets With UN Envoy James Swan in Mogadishu

The Prime Minister of Somalia Hassan Ali Khaire has received the envoy of the United Nations [UN] for the country James Swan at his office in Mogadishu on Saturday.

According to UNSOM, the pair discussed a range of issues, including the country's next elections in 2020-21 and how the world body can best support delivering the set goals.

Swan said the UN and international partners are committed to helping Somalia in its quest for holding one person, one vote elections for the first time in the country for 50 years.

The current government's 4-year mandate expires early next year and the country is expected to elec nex parliament and president by the end of this year and February 2021.