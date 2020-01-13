Somalia: Somali Troops Carry Out Massive Security Operation in Mogadishu

12 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The security forces of Somalia's Federal Government have conducted an overnight operation in the country's capital, Mogadishu on Saturday night, police sources said.

The police personnel arrested several people suspected to have links with the militant group Al-Shabaab during the operation in parts of Bondheere district.

Security officials believe armed groups have used residential areas as bases to prepare attacks and then mingle with residents in urban areas to carry them out.

The operation comes hours after unknown gunmen killed in the capital a senior regional intelligence official on Saturday morning, the latest in a series of killings by Al-Shabaab.

