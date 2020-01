Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Siddiq Abdul-Aziz, Sunday received the Parliamentary Secretary of the Canadian Foreign Minister, Rop Olivant, who is in a two-day visit during which will meet the Prime Minister,

Olivant and the Minister of Labour will co-chair an open meeting with a number of youths and will give speeches at a gathering of women leaders on the situation of women rights in Sudan.