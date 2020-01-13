Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Parliamentary Secretary of Canadian Foreign Ministry

12 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, Sunday received the Parliamentary Secretary for Canadian Foreign Ministry, Rob Olivant.

The Canadian official affimed the support of his country for the transitional government in Sudan and praised the bravery of Sudanese people and the women especially, which appeared evident during the December Revolution.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hamdouk, thanked Olivant and expressed thanks to Canada for its support to the Sudanese revolution and its help in the humantarian sector, calling for more strengthening to the cooperation between two countries in the trade, investment and cpacity building domains.

Two sides agreed on the upgrade of the diplomatic representation in the two countries to level of ambassadoers.

