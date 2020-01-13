Sudan: PM's Senior Adviser Affirms Concern On Agricultural Sector

Khartoum — Prime Minister's Senior Adviser Sheik Khedir Ahmed headed Sunday a meeting related to Hatab Agricultural Project.

During the meeting the prime minister's senior adviser affirmed transitional government concern on developing the agricultural sector and creating a new vision for investment.

He pointed out the importance of fixing what has been spoilt by the defunct regime in the field of investment in the country.

The meeting discussed the problems facing Hatab project and the steps related to the establishment of the project besides the new concepts of investment.

Coordinator of the Hatab Board of council Mohamed Othman Merghani explained in a press statement that the meeting discussed all the project's problems.

Meanwhile he affirmed to briefing the inhabitants in the area about the suggestions related to solving the problems of the project.