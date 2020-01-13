Kenya: Shabaab Kill Three in Monday Garissa Attack

13 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Three civilians were killed in a suspected Al Shabaab attack in Kamuthe area, Garissa County in a pre-dawn strike on Monday.

North Eastern Regional Police Commander Paul Soi confirmed the attack to the Nation.

Reports suggest all the victims are teachers.

According to Mr Soi, the militants were targeting a communication mast and a police camp in the area. The mast was partiality destroyed.

The attack happened around 2:30 a.m.

Early reports suggest that the victims were non-local teachers, but the regional police boss said they were still awaiting more information from the ground.

"Our officers are currently in the area and we are still gathering information on what happened," he said.

This latest attack comes barely a week after the Somalia-based militia killed four pupils from Saretho Primary School in Garissa and left three others with injuries.

An attack on teachers in the region two years ago saw two non-local tutors lose their lives, leading to a mass exodus of teachers from the North Eastern region.

