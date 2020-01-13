South Africa: Man Killed After Rock Climbing Accident

13 January 2020
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Kalk Bay — A man, believed to be in his 70s, was killed yesterday afternoon following a rock-climbing accident along Boyes Drive in Kalk Bay in the Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 15h00 to find the Western Cape Metro Rescue, Life Healthcare and the Mountain Club of SA already in attendance.

The AMS Medical Rescue helicopter was called to the scene to airlift several rescuers to the climber while several other rescuers hiked to the patient.

On scene, medics and rescue personnel retrieved and stabilised the patient. Assessments showed that the man had sustained several serious injuries and was in a critical condition.

The AMS Medical Rescue Helicopter was called to airlifted the patient from the mountain and deliver him the awaiting ER24 ICU and Metro EMS at the roadside.

Unfortunately, after a short time, the man succumbed to his numerous injuries.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

