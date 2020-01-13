Sudan: Red Sea Events Are Strange to Human Values in State - Taur

Port Sudan — Transitional Sovereign Council Member Professor Siddiq Taour affirmed that the events erupted recently in Red Sea State that resulted in harms and tragedies represented passive and strange phenomena to human values in the state with a society known of its good traits and virtues.

Taur praised the efforts exerted by the state security committee the public prosecution and police forces for the way of handling the crisis in very complicated circumstances.

He added that he concentered during his visit to state to remove the confusion related to consultancy forum currently under arrangements in Khartoum to unify the vision of stakeholders of eastern states on peace talks track.

He explained that he has exchanged ideas with Forces of Freedom and Change on Red Sea relevance issues and negotiations process.

He also said that they have stressed on the completion of change related to governance structures.

Eventually the motive of Taur's visit to Red Sea State (concluded (Sunday) was for offering his consolation to the social components in the Red Sea on the tragedy events erupted there.