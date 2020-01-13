Sudan: Red Sea Events Are Strange to Human Values in State - Taur

12 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Transitional Sovereign Council Member Professor Siddiq Taour affirmed that the events erupted recently in Red Sea State that resulted in harms and tragedies represented passive and strange phenomena to human values in the state with a society known of its good traits and virtues.

Taur praised the efforts exerted by the state security committee the public prosecution and police forces for the way of handling the crisis in very complicated circumstances.

He added that he concentered during his visit to state to remove the confusion related to consultancy forum currently under arrangements in Khartoum to unify the vision of stakeholders of eastern states on peace talks track.

He explained that he has exchanged ideas with Forces of Freedom and Change on Red Sea relevance issues and negotiations process.

He also said that they have stressed on the completion of change related to governance structures.

Eventually the motive of Taur's visit to Red Sea State (concluded (Sunday) was for offering his consolation to the social components in the Red Sea on the tragedy events erupted there.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.