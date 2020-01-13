Sudan: FFC in Red Sea Considers Participation in Consultative Conference

Port Sudan — The spokesman of the coordination office of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) in the Red Sea State, Al Mahi Hashim, has affirmed that Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council Prof. Sedik Tawir has presented during a meeting with the FFC in Post Sudan in the context of his visit to Red Sea State new information on the consultative conference on the issues of Eastern Sudan, which is set to be held in Khartoum.

Al Mahi pointed out that the coordination office of the FFC in the Red Sea State would return to its structures to reconsider its position concerning the conference following the new information provided by Prof. Tawir in the meeting.

It is to be noted that the coordination office of the FFC in the Red Sea State had earlier issued a press statement rejecting the conference.