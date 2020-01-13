Sudan: CAA Participates in Rescue Operation of American Yacht

12 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) General Manager and head of National Committee for Search and Rescue Ibrahim Addlan has revealed that Search and Rescue Center affiliated to CAA participated in the coordination process to rescue an American yacht which deviated its rout in Red Sea.

The incident occurred on Jan, 3 where the Yacht exposed to sink into the Red Sea.

Eventually it was rescued in a joint operation between SudaneseآNavy and Sudanese Port Corporation after receiving signal form Saudi Rescue Coordination Center.

Addlan told SUNA that the ministry of defense representative Maj (Gen)AL Kashif Abdel Wahab led the rescue operation in coordination with CAA besides an active role played by the Sudanese Navy commander.

It noted that an American family and an Egyptian sailor were on board of the yacht on a trip by sea from Djibouti on their way to Egypt.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.