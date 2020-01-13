Sudan: CAA Participates in Rescue Operation of American Yacht

Khartoum — Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) General Manager and head of National Committee for Search and Rescue Ibrahim Addlan has revealed that Search and Rescue Center affiliated to CAA participated in the coordination process to rescue an American yacht which deviated its rout in Red Sea.

The incident occurred on Jan, 3 where the Yacht exposed to sink into the Red Sea.

Eventually it was rescued in a joint operation between SudaneseآNavy and Sudanese Port Corporation after receiving signal form Saudi Rescue Coordination Center.

Addlan told SUNA that the ministry of defense representative Maj (Gen)AL Kashif Abdel Wahab led the rescue operation in coordination with CAA besides an active role played by the Sudanese Navy commander.

It noted that an American family and an Egyptian sailor were on board of the yacht on a trip by sea from Djibouti on their way to Egypt.