Sudan: Agreement Reached to Upgrade Diplomatic Representation Between Sudan and Canada to Ambassadors Level

12 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, received in his office Sunday the Canadian Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Rob Oliphant, who conveyed to him the greetings of the Canadian Prime Minister and his praise of the peaceful Sudanese revolution.

In a press statement, the Cabinet Affairs Minister, ambassador Omer Manis, said that the meeting discussed aspects of the joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields, pointing out that an agreement was reached to upgrade diplomatic relations between the two countries to the level of ambassadors.

Meanwhile, the Canadian minister affirmed his country's full readiness to support the transitional government's programs and its commitment to strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries and pushing forward prospects of cooperation in the political, economic and trade fields within the framework of the Canadian openness to Africa and Sudan in particular.

He said that the Canadian Prime Minister decided to upgrade the diplomatic representation between Canada and Sudan to the level of ambassadors, expressing his appreciation of the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, for his decision to upgrade the Sudanese representation in Canada to the rank of ambassador.

The Canadian official expressed his pleasure to visit Sudan after success of the glorious December Revolution, which was admired by the world by its peacefulness, affirming Canada's full support for the transitional government.

He praised the contributions of Canadian cadres of Sudanese origin to the renaissance of Canada.

