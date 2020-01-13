Sudan: Daglo Reaffirms Govt's Keenness On Realization of Peace

Khartoum — First Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council First Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has reaffirmed keenness of the government on realization of peace in Sudan and South Sudan, lauding the distinguished relations linking Sudan and Kenya.

This came when the First Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council received at his residence Kenya's Special Envoy to South Sudan, Kalonzo Musyoka, who pointed out in a press statement that the meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways and means of boosting them further besides the issue of peace in South Sudan.

He pointed out that Sudan and Kenya would support realization of peace in South Sudan and assist in the formation of the transitional government.

Musyoka added that they conveyed congratulations to Sudan on assuming the Chairpersonship of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD).