Sudan: Daglo Reaffirms Govt's Keenness On Realization of Peace

12 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — First Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council First Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has reaffirmed keenness of the government on realization of peace in Sudan and South Sudan, lauding the distinguished relations linking Sudan and Kenya.

This came when the First Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council received at his residence Kenya's Special Envoy to South Sudan, Kalonzo Musyoka, who pointed out in a press statement that the meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways and means of boosting them further besides the issue of peace in South Sudan.

He pointed out that Sudan and Kenya would support realization of peace in South Sudan and assist in the formation of the transitional government.

Musyoka added that they conveyed congratulations to Sudan on assuming the Chairpersonship of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Machete-Wielding Mining Gangs Threaten to Destabilise Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.